Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Las negociaciones para el cambio Vox quiere que el Gobierno andaluz les defienda, acabar con las leyes LGTBi y contra la violencia machista y liquidar el 28-F

El partido ultraderechista presenta un documento con sus "propuestas" de cara a la investidura de Juanma Moreno en Andalucía

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Santiago Abascal durante un acto de Vox.-EFE

Santiago Abascal durante un acto de Vox.-EFE

Vox ha lanzado un documento de "propuestas" para la investidura de Juanma Moreno como presidente de la Junta de Andalucía. Entre ellas, están que el presidente de la Junta les defienda de los ataques, acabar con las leyes autonómicas contra la violencia machista y liquidar el 28-F, símbolo de la autonomía andaluza, que se conquistó en la calle, para cambiarlo por el 2 de enero, "día en que se culminó la reconqiuista". Habrá ampliación

Aquí puedes consultar el documento íntegro:

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad