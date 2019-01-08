Vox ha lanzado un documento de "propuestas" para la investidura de Juanma Moreno como presidente de la Junta de Andalucía. Entre ellas, están que el presidente de la Junta les defienda de los ataques, acabar con las leyes autonómicas contra la violencia machista y liquidar el 28-F, símbolo de la autonomía andaluza, que se conquistó en la calle, para cambiarlo por el 2 de enero, "día en que se culminó la reconqiuista". Habrá ampliación
Aquí puedes consultar el documento íntegro:
Propuesta Vox Andalucia by on Scribd
