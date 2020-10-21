El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, considera un "hecho aislado que no volverá a repetirse" el tono y el contenido de algunas intervenciones efectuadas este martes por Andrea Levy, la delegada del Área de Cultura, Turismo y Deportes, en la comisión del ramo, que han llevado a dos ediles socialistas a pedir amparo al regidor.

Martínez-Almeida ha respondido así este martes en una carta a las concejalas del Ayuntamiento de Madrid Mar Espinar (PSOE) y Pilar Perea (Más Madrid), que habían remitido horas antes una queja formal al alcalde para pedirle amparo ante los "insultos, agravios y descalificaciones" que alegaban haber sufrido por parte de la delegada de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte, Andrea Levy.

En la misiva, las ediles censuraban el tono "a todas luces inapropiado" mostrado por Levy en la sesión de esta mañana, e instan al alcalde a impedir "que se repitan escenas" de este tipo, al tiempo que "se reservan el derecho a emprender las acciones legales que consideren oportunas".

"Es cierto que el fragor del debate político nos lleva a todos, en ocasiones, a endurecer nuestros comentarios y subir el tono", ha admitido el alcalde en su carta.

"Pero no es menos cierto", ha añadido, "que debemos atender en todo momento las normas de cortesía que nos hemos marcado para que las instituciones funcionen como es debido con objeto de prestar el mejor servicio a los ciudadanos".

Y les ha rogado que entiendan que lo sucedido es "un hecho aislado que no volverá a repetirse", ya que "nada está más lejos de la voluntad" de su equipo de Gobierno "que alimentar la crispación política en estos momentos cruciales para nuestro futuro".

Asimismo, el alcalde ha reconocido este miércoles que la delegada de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte del Consistorio "no estuvo a tono con el decoro parlamentario". No obstante, ha añadido, "alargar el chicle no lleva a ningún sitio y no hay que ir mucho más allá", ha manifestado tras intervenir en el Forbes SUMMIT Reinventing Spain 2020.