Podemos anuncia una querella contra Batet por prevaricación, tras retirar el escaño a Alberto Rodríguez

madridActualizado:
Podemos ha anunciado una querella por prevaricación contra la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Meritxell Batet, tras la decisión de retirarle el escaño a Alberto Rodríguez al diputado Alberto Rodríguez. La formación morada critica que la presidenta de la Cámara ha cedido "ante la vergonzosa presión del Supremo y a la extrema derecha", lo que supone "un daño enorme a la democracia y a nuestro país".
Fuentes de Podemos señalan que Batet "ha tomado la decisión de manera unilateral, contra el criterio de los letrados de la Cámara y de la Mesa del Congreso que se reunió el pasado martes y ayer".
"La presidenta del Congreso conoce la sentencia y sabe que la inhabilitación de Alberto Rodríguez era para ser elegido en unas próximas elecciones durante 45 días, lo que en ningún caso implica perder el escaño", han subrayado las fuentes de Podemos.
(Habrá ampliación)
