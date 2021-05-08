La lista de Arnaldo Otegi es elegida para dirigir EH Bildu con el 88,49% de los votos

Actualizado:
La lista para la dirección de EH Bildu, que encabeza Arnaldo Otegi como coordinador general, ha sido elegida en el segundo congreso de la formación con un respaldo del 88,49%.
La plancha de la dirección, con una clara mayoría de la izquierda abertzale, recibió un 6,65% de votos negativos y un 4,86 % de votos en blanco.
Junto a Otegi forman la Mesa Política de EH Bildu Garikoitz Mujika (director general), Pello Otxandiano (director de Programa) y Larraitz Ugarte (Comunicación), Sonia Jacinto (Organización), Gorka Elejabarrieta (Relaciones y Política Internacional), Ainhoa Beola (Política Institucional) y Onintze Oleaga (Política Municipal).
También habrá un representante de cada uno de los partidos que crearon Bildu: Sortu, Eusko Alkartasuna y Alternatiba. Más apoyo aún recibieron los responsables territoriales: la guipuzcoana Nekane Zinkunegi (95,46 %), la navarra Miren Zabaleta (94,51 %) y el vizcaíno Asier Vega (91,29 %), mientras que el alavés Ibon San Saturnino quedó un poco por debajo (87,27 %).
El proceso congresual arrancó en enero y el pasado 13 de febrero se presentaron en una asamblea telemática las dos ponencias y las 33 enmiendas parciales a esos textos que pasaron el corte de las 41 formuladas.
El segundo congreso de EH Bildu terminará mañana con un acto político en el Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC), en el que intervendrá el reelegido coordinador general, Arnaldo Otegi.
