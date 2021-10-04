Estás leyendo: Arrimadas marca distancias con el discurso de Casado: "Lo del PP ha sido una Convención del partido conservador"

Arrimadas marca distancias con el discurso de Casado: "Lo del PP ha sido una Convención del partido conservador"

La líder de Ciudadanos se vuelve a reivindicar como "alternativa liberal" frente a 40 años de hegemonía de populares y socialistas

La líder de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas durante la sesión de control al Gobierno celebrada el pasado miércoles.
La líder de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas durante la sesión de control al Gobierno celebrada el pasado miércoles. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

La presidenta de Ciudadanos (Cs), Inés Arrimadas, ha querido hoy marcar distancias con el discurso realizado por Pablo Casado en la Convención Nacional del PP. "Lo del PP ha sido una Convención del partido conservador", ha destacado desde Castillo de Garcimuñoz (Cuenca), tras una pregunta enviada por Público sobre su valoración del evento de los populares. 

Para Arrimadas, la corriente conservadora es "muy respetable" pero que es "la que representa el PP y Pablo Casado". "Llevamos 40 años viendo cómo el PP y PSOE tienen alternancia. Es la hora de una alternativa liberal, de reformas, que no divida a los españoles entre rojos y azules, moderna y europeísta", ha añadido la líder del partido naranja. 

En este sentido, Arrimadas ha vuelto a reivindicarse como el partido liberal, destacando además el encuentro que justo ayer tuvieron con otras fuerzas europeas de esa corriente ideológica. "La alternativa liberal es necesaria. En Europa se ha visto que somos necesarios para parar a los nacionalismos y populismos. Y en España somos imprescindibles". 

La relación entre PP y Cs ha tenido muchas idas y venidas. Actualmente gobiernan juntos en lugares tan importantes como la capital española o Andalucía y Castilla y León. En algunos puntos de actualidad recientes como el precio del recibo de la luz han tratado de diferenciarse de los populares, aunque siguen haciendo frente común en el asunto de Catalunya. En esta ocasión, han querido mostrar que son una corriente ideológica que Casado enterró ayer con un discurso con claros guiños al votante de ultraderecha. 

