Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Gobierno y Vaticano El Arzobispo de Toledo pide dejar tranquilo a Franco para "no dar vueltas a algo que pasó hace 40 años"

Braulio Rodríguez ha señalado que "no se puede amenazar", en referencia a que Calvo anunció, tras las declaraciones del Nuncio, que el Gobierno iba a enviar una queja formal al Vaticano por la "injerencia" de Fratini.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El arzobispo de Toledo, Braulio Rodríguez. Europa Press

El arzobispo de Toledo, Braulio Rodríguez. Europa Press

El arzobispo de Toledo y primado de España, Braulio Rodríguez, ha calificado de "impresentable" la respuesta de la vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, a las declaraciones del Nuncio del Vaticano, Renzo Fratini, que afirmó que el Ejecutivo español pretende "resucitar a Franco" con su exhumación. Sobre este asunto ha pedido "no dar vueltas siempre a algo que sucedió hace más de 40 años", pues el país "tiene problemas más grandes".

Por ello, Rodríguez ha señalado que "no se puede amenazar", en referencia a que Calvo anunció en la Cadena Ser, tras las declaraciones del Nuncio, que el Gobierno iba a enviar una queja formal al Vaticano por la "injerencia" de Fratini.

En este sentido ha añadido que la forma de reaccionar de la vicepresidenta del Gobierno es "anticuada", ya que, a su juicio, a quien se "amenaza" es a los ciudadanos y a todas las personas que forman la Iglesia.

Además, Rodríguez ha señalado que España tiene problemas que "son muy grandes", por lo que ha abogado por no estar "dando vueltas siempre a algo que sucedió hace más de 40 años", ya que hay que tener en cuenta el esfuerzo que hicieron los ciudadanos para que hubiera una "reconciliación verdadera" en España tras la Dictadura.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad