madridActualizado:
La Comisión Europea (CE) anunció este lunes que ha denunciado ante los tribunales ordinarios belgas a la compañía farmacéutica anglo-sueca AstraZeneca al entender que no ha respetado los términos del contrato de vacunas firmados con el Ejecutivo comunitario para el conjunto de la Unión Europea (UE).
"Nuestra prioridad es garantizar que las entregas de vacunas contra la covid-19 se producen para proteger la salud de la UE. Por eso, la Comisión ha decidido, junto con los Estados miembros, iniciar procedimientos legales contra Astrazeneca. Cada dosis de vacuna cuenta. Cada dosis salva vidas", señaló en Twitter la comisaria de Salud, Stella Kyriakides.
El Ejecutivo comunitario había hecho saber que estaba consultando con los Estados miembros su intención de judicializar la disputa con AstraZeneca, que entregó solo 29,8 millones de vacunas en el primer trimestre y prevé entregar solo 70 millones más en el segundo frente a los 300 millones de dosis prometidas.
