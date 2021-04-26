MadridActualizado:
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ha anunciado hoy en Logroño la llegada de 1,7 millones de vacunas Pfizer contra la covid-19 todos los lunes de mayo tras el "incremento" producido hoy en la recepción de dosis.
Darias ha acudido a La Rioja para presenciar la llegada en la sede de Riofarco, en Villamediana, de 18.000 vacunas de Pfizer/BioNTech contra la covid-19 para esta comunidad junto a la consejera de Salud, Sara Alba.
El recibido hoy es bloque más numeroso que ha llegado a La Rioja desde que comenzó el proceso de vacunación el pasado mes de diciembre. Pero, también, coincide con un "nuevo paso con un incremento en la llegada de vacunas".
Darias ha explicado que hoy, como sucederá el resto de los lunes de mayo, se han recibido 1,7 millones de vacunas de Pfizer en España. Pero además, ha indicado, que a éstas se suman 188.000 de Moderna y 10.300 de AstraZeneca.
"Vamos a incrementar la capacidad de llegada y de respuesta", ha dicho al tiempo que ha insistido en que se va a cumplir con el 70% de población con las dos pautas a finales de agosto.
Algo que, ha asegurado, es compatible con el envío de vacunas a Latinoamérica porque "no estaremos seguros hasta que toda la humanidad esté vacunada".
