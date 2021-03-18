La Audiencia de Madrid ordena admitir la querella de Iglesias contra un coronel por acusarle de vínculos con el terrorismo

MADRID
La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha ordenado al Juzgado de Instrucción 45 de Madrid admitir la querella de Pablo Iglesias contra el coronel retirado Diego Camacho por acusarle de traición y colaboración con narcotráfico y terrorismo. El juzgado había inadmitido la querella en la que el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno acusaba, a principios de enero, a Camacho de presuntas calumnias e injurias por las manifestaciones vertidas en un artículo titulado 'Las relaciones peligrosas de Iglesias', en el Correo de España, el 15 de mayo de 2020.
Según la querella, el coronel de infantería retirado Diego Camacho afirmó en dicho artículo, aludiendo a una información del periodista y activista político colombiano Herbin Hoyos, que Pablo Iglesias, junto con Juan Carlos Monedero y el expresidente José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero "han cobrado dinero procedente de desfalcos y del narco venezolano desde el año 2005". Añade la querella de Iglesias que el citado Herbin Hoyos ha sido obligado a rectificar informaciones en varias ocasiones, como, por ejemplo, en octubre de 2020, por vincular a varios abogados colombianos con las FARC. O por difundir una imagen falsa para relacionar a los indígenas con la guerrilla colombiana.
Camacho también afirmó en el citado artículo que Iglesias había proporcionado pasaportes falsos a terroristas de Hezbolá y que iba a hacer lo mismo con Delcy Rodríguez [vicepresidenta de Venezuela], según consta en la querella, que también recoge otra afirmación del militar, en la que afirma que Iglesias colaboró "en la huida de Pablo Romero, jefe de Inteligencia con Correa [Rafael Correa, expresidente de Ecuador], reclamado por la Interpol".
En los párrafos siguientes, el querellado se refiería a Dina Bousselham, asistente de Pablo Iglesias en su etapa de eurodiputado, como "espía de Marruecos". Y a continuación escribe: "Las vinculaciones con el narcotráfico, el terrorismo y los intereses marroquíes de un miembro del Consejo de Ministros, afectan gravemente a la seguridad nacional, e inciden negativamente en la eficacia e imagen del Ministerio de Defensa y del CNI, instituciones encargadas de protegerla".
La Audiencia ordena admitir la querella porque considera que el coronel Camacho no realizó una "crítica política", sino que "le imputa graves delitos ajenos a sus funciones" mediante "mensajes difamatorios y claramente ofensivos". Añade el auto que Camacho atribuyó a Iglesias "hechos concretos" que van más allá de un "mero juicio de valor", por lo que ve indicios de delito.
