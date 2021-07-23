Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Nacional absuelve a los dos mossos que acompañaban a Puigdemont cuando fue detenido

La Audiencia Nacional absuelve a los dos mossos que acompañaban a Puigdemont cuando fue detenido

La sentencia dictamina que los agentes que ayudaron al expresidente catalán solo podrían ser condenados por delito de encubrimiento si se tratara de hechos tipificados como rebelión.

Los dos mossos que acompaban a Puigdemont cuando fue detenido
Los dos mossos que acompaban a Puigdemont cuando fue detenido. Óscar Cañas / EUROPA PRESS

Los dos Mossos d'Escuadra que iban con el expresidente catalán, Carles Puigdemont, cuando fue detenido en Alemania en 2018 quedan absueltos de la condena a prisión de 18 meses que imponía en fiscal.

La sentencia considera acreditado que los dos agentes, para los que la Fiscalía pedía año y medio de cárcel para cada uno, ayudaron a Puigdemont, conscientes de que era investigado en España y que había una orden europea de detención contra él, pero concluye que los hechos no se pueden tipificar como delito de encubrimiento del artículo 541.3 del Código Penal.

El titular del Juzgado Central de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional, José Manuel Fernández-Prieto, analiza en su sentencia ese artículo del Código Penal que tipifica el encubrimiento y concluye que en este caso concreto sólo se podría condenar por ese delito si se tratara de encubrir hechos tipificados como rebelión y que el favorecedor hubiera obrado con abuso de funciones públicas, requisitos que no concurren en el presente caso.

