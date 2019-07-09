Público
La Audiencia Nacional juzgará a Trapero a partir del 20 de enero

El mayor de los Mossos será juzgado por un delito de rebelión por facilitar la celebración del 1-O y por no frenar "el asedio" a la Consellería de Economía. 

El mayor de los Mossos Josep Lluís Trapero.- EFE

La sección primera de lo Penal ha fijado para el 20 de enero el comienzo del juicio al mayor de los Mossos Josep Lluís Trapero por un delito de rebelión por facilitar la celebración del 1-O y por no frenar "el asedio" a la Consellería de Economía.

En este juicio, que se prolongará hasta el 19 de marzo, se sentarán también en el banquillo por estos hechos el exdirector de los Mossos, Pere Soler; el exsecretario general de Interior, César Puig, –segundo del exconseller Joaquim Forn, que está siendo juzgado en el Supremo–; y la intendente de la policía autonómica Teresa Laplana, en su caso por un delito de sedición.

(Habrá ampliación)

