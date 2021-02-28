Estás leyendo: Ayuso aboga por "visibilizar" las sanciones a fiestas ilegales y pide ayuda a Delegación de Gobierno para perseguirlas

"Sería insensato que, mientras unos no pueden salir a trabajar a ganarse la vida, otros, en las fiestas de estas características, sigan propagando el virus", ha declarado.

La presidenta de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, durante su visita este domingo al municipio madrileño de Sevilla la Nueva. EFE/Comunidad de Madrid

La presidenta autonómica, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha defendido este domingo la necesidad de que las sanciones por organizar y asistir a fiestas ilegales "se visibilicen y se sepan", para que la ciudadanía sepa "que esto no es un juego" y que las conductas contrarias a la normativa sanitaria "están penadas". Ayuso ha subrayado que las órdenes sanitarias "son muy claras" y ha pedido a la Delegación del Gobierno que "ayude a ejecutarla".

Tras visitar el municipio de Sevilla la Nueva, Ayuso ha asegurado que el Gobierno madrileño está "completamente en contra de todas estas concentraciones, que son las causantes de la mayoría de los contagios" y que hace que "paguen justos por pecadores".

"Sería insensato que, mientras unos no pueden salir a trabajar a ganarse la vida, otros, en las fiestas de estas características, sigan propagando el virus", ha declarado.

El fin de semana pasado, la Policía Municipal de Madrid intervino un total de 370 fiestas ilegales celebradas en domicilios y locales de ocio, casi medio centenar menos que en el anterior balance semanal, e interpuso 547 sanciones por no usar mascarilla.

