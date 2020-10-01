Estás leyendo: Ayuso anuncia que acatará finalmente las restricciones pero que recurrirá la resolución en los tribunales

Ayuso anuncia que acatará finalmente las restricciones pero que recurrirá la resolución en los tribunales

El BOE publica la resolución "de obligado cumplimiento" incluso para las comunidades autónomas que votaron "en contra" y da un plazo de 48 horas para aplicar las medidas. 

23/09/2020.-Agentes de la Policía municipal, en tareas de control en el Puente de Vallecas, en Madrid. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez
Agentes de la Policía municipal, en tareas de control en el Puente de Vallecas, en Madrid. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

público / agencias

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha anunciado que cumplirá acatará finalmente el acuerdo pero que lo recurrirá en los tribunales.

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica este jueves el acuerdo del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, que supone la aplicación de nuevas restricciones en Madrid y las grandes ciudades con mayor impacto de coronavirus y que será de obligado cumplimiento en un plazo de 48 horas.

"Este acuerdo será de obligado cumplimiento para todas las comunidades y ciudades autónomas integrantes del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud", señala el BOE, incluidas las que han rechazado las medidas, como Madrid, Andalucía, Catalunya, Galicia y Ceuta.

En concreto, el BOE recoge la orden que hace efectivas las restricciones de movilidad aprobadas por la mayoría de las Comunidades en el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud (CISNS), que obliga al Gobierno autonómico de Madrid a aplicarlas y restringir las salidas y entradas a la ciudad de Madrid y otros municipios madrileños que cumplen los criterios fijados.

En la resolución publicada, Sanidad finalmente no incluye el cierre de parques infantiles. Una medida que sí estaba presente en el borrador que el ministerio presentó a las comunidades este miércoles.

La Comunidad de Madrid ya anunció este miércoles que no acataba esta resolución y que estudiaba recurrir el acuerdo porque considera que no tiene validez jurídica.

La presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha rechazado las medidas y estudia junto al abogado del Ejecutivo autonómico cómo oponerse a los criterios "a vuela pluma". En una entrevista, ha afirmado que el Consejo Interterritorial no puede "imponer nada y menos de esta manera" por lo que están estudiando con el abogado de la Comunidad de qué manera hacen las cosas "correctamente".

Acusa acusa al Gobierno de "destrozar Madrid sin criterio". "Cuando se habla de restringir la libertad de millones de personas, me parece que no se trata como si se escribiera en la servilleta de una barra de bar", añade.

