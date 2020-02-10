Estás leyendo: Ayuso destinará casi medio millón de euros a mantener el chalé que cedió a Guaidó

Pese a que la vivienda de lujo se utiliza en contadas ocasiones, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid está licitando el nuevo contrato de reparación y conservación de la Residencia Santillana.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (i), mantiene un encuentro con el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó (d). EP
El presidente encargado de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, fue el último en utilizar la Residencia Santillana, más conocida como "La Casita" o "La Casa de la Pradera", el pasado 25 de enero para una cita de carácter privado. 

"El presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid tiene potestad para invitar en estas instalaciones como así hice y lo hice con absoluta discreción, por seguridad, y tengo claro que hice lo que tenía que hacer", explicó la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. 

Pesa a que el chalé de lujo, de 1.462 m2, se utiliza en contadas ocasiones, Ayuso está licitando el nuevo contrato de reparación y conservación de la vivienda. 

Según adelanta la Cadena Ser, la presidenta ha reservado 430.117 euros para este nuevo acuerdo, que aún no ha sido adjudicado. En él se incluyen las labores de "pequeñas reformas y otros trabajos", el "mantenimiento preventivo de todas las instalaciones eléctricas, de las plantas térmicas" o un "servicio de 24 horas". 

Hasta el momento, era el Canal de Isabel II el que pagaba 87.763 euros por el mantenimiento de estas instalaciones, pero el nuevo Gobierno del PP está dispuesto a pagar mucho más. 

