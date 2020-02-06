Estás leyendo: Ayuso responde a Monasterio sobre la censura parental: "Aquí no se da zoofilia en los colegios, no hay adoctrinamiento"

Censura parental Ayuso responde a Monasterio sobre la censura parental: "Aquí no se da zoofilia en los colegios, no hay adoctrinamiento"

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid acusa al grupo ultraderechista de "intoxicar" a las familias con "vídeos terribles, que son manipulados, preocupándolas de manera innecesaria".

La Asamblea de Madrid continúa en pie de guerra por el polémico debate sobre la censura parental tras la insistencia de Vox por poner en marcha el "pin" en la capital.

Para la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid no existe "adoctrinamiento" en las aulas madrileñas y ha acusado al grupo ultraderechista de "intentar hacer de la anécdota categoría".

Además, ha criticado que Vox esté "intoxicando" a las familias con "vídeos terribles, que son manipulados, preocupándolas de manera innecesaria". 

"Aquí no se da zoofilia en los colegios, no hay adoctrinamiento por más que HazteOir le esté haciendo el trabajito por las redes sociales pidiendo una y otra vez", ha añadido

Por su parte, la portavoz de Vox, Rocío Monasterio, ha insistido en que no tiene un pacto a largo plazo con el PP y su compromiso con ellos se acabó el día que Ayuso fue investida presidenta, "a partir de ese momento, para cada ley, para cada presupuesto, para cada aprobación" ella necesitará "el voto" de sus doce escaños.

La dirigente regional ha respondido que "los compromisos no se acaban cuando lo decide Vox", sino que estos "se llevan a cabo", como ha hecho su Gobierno.

Este enfrentamiento llega días después de que Ayuso lanzara una alternativa al veto parental. La Consejería de Educación del gobierno popular instó este lunes a los colegios públicos de la comunidad a publicar e informar a los padres a través de su página web de su proyecto educativo, normas de convivencia y de todas las actividades complementarias y extraescolares que ofrecen antes de que comience el plazo de admisión.

