Nueva ofensiva de la organización ultracatólica de Hazte Oír a favor de la censura parental en los centros educativos. El lobby ultra ha puesto en marcha un teléfono en el que animan a denunciar casos de lo que ellos llaman "adoctrinamiento de género en los colegios".
La organización, que lleva protagonizando en los últimos seis años distintas campañas por el veto parental, ha difundido su nueva acción a través de al menos tres diarios de tirada nacional, ABC , La Razón y El Mundo, durante el pasado fin de semana.
El lobby que dirige el abogado Ignacio Arsuaga lleva años predicando contra la educación en materia de violencia de género e igualdad en las aulas. En los últimos meses Hazte Oír ha intensificado su actividad e intensificado la alarma por esta cuestión.
Hazte Oír ha difundido la iniciativa a través de, al menos, dos medios de tirada nacional, 'ABC' y 'La Razón'
La plataforma comenzó a repartir folletos informativos a los colegios sobre la censura parental en septiembre de 2019 con el objetivo de presionar al Partido Popular, Vox y Ciudadanos para que implantaran la "solicitud de información previa y consentimiento expreso" de los padres en las comunidades autónomas de Andalucía, Castilla y León, Madrid y Región de Murcia.
Folletos propagandísticos
El lobby prosigue con su campaña de presión repartiendo folletos a las puertas de los colegios
Además del teléfono de "víctimas" y los anuncios en medios, la organización ultra prosigue este martes con sus acciones en centros escolares animando a los padres a ejercer el veto parental, en este ocasión, en el Colegio Público Miguel Hernández de Leganés.
Por su parte, el alcalde de Leganés, Santiago Llorente, ha asegurado en redes sociales que la Policía impedirá que Hazte Oír reparta publicidad en centros escolares de la localidad.
