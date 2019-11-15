Público
Aborto Una diputada de Vox en Madrid realiza ecografías a las puertas de una clínica para evitar que las mujeres aborten

La diputada Gádor Joya Verde ha reconocido en la Asamblea de Madrid que ha estado realizando ecografías en un camión que funciona como ambulancia en las puertas de la Clínica Dator.

Gádor Joya en el vídeo de Hazte Oír

Gádor Joya Verde es una de las personas que se dedican a realizar ecografías a mujeres embarazadas a las puertas de clínicas de interrupción voluntaria del embarazo.

En el camión nombrado como Ambulancia Vida, un grupo de médicos realiza estas ecografías para que, según argumentan, las mujeres que pretenden abortar puedan cambiar de opinión.

Según ha recogido Cadena Ser, la diputada reconoció estas acciones. "Yo he estado haciendo ecografías a esas mujeres. Yo y otros médicos, porque sé lo que a esas mujeres se les ha ocultado. La mayoría de esas mujeres, por mucho que a ustedes les pesen, cuando han recibido la información y han visto esa ecografía y han oído el latido del corazón de su hijo, ha decidido salir adelante con el embarazo", declaró la propia Joya Verde, que también es pediatra.

Esta ambulancia depende de Hazte Oír, que ha promocionado el vídeo de la “Ambulancia Vida”, donde aparece la propia diputada asegurando que cuando una mujer escucha el latido del corazón, se da cuenta de que “ahí hay una vida humana que deja de existir en el momento en que se practica un aborto”.

