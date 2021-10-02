Estás leyendo: Ayuso escenifica su lealtad a Casado: "Tengo claro dónde está mi sitio y daré lo mejor para Madrid"

Público
Público

Ayuso escenifica su lealtad a Casado: "Tengo claro dónde está mi sitio y daré lo mejor para Madrid"

La presidenta madrileña ha intervenido hoy, brevemente, en la Convención Nacional del PP y ha querido "dejar claro" su apoyo al líder del partido

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (i), y el líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, durante la convención nacional del Partido Popular (PP) este sábado en Valencia
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (i), y el líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, durante la convención nacional del Partido Popular (PP) este sábado en Valencia. Manuel Bruque / EFE

VALENCIA

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, le ha dicho este sábado al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, que tiene "meridianamente claro" dónde está su sitio. "Y que daré lo mejor para Madrid porque Madrid es España y porque necesitamos que tú llegues y seas el presidente del Gobierno", ha agregado.

En la Convención nacional del PP y tras semanas de noticias sobre el choque con Génova por el control del PP madrileño, Díaz Ayuso ha dicho estar viviendo una "especie de infierno político mediático" y ha dicho que siempre estuvo al lado de Pablo Casado y que presidir la Comunidad de Madrid es "su meta política".

"Mi proyecto siempre ha sido el tuyo, no se entiende esta historia de otra manera", ha agregado Díaz Ayuso, tras levantar con su adhesión al líder del PP un fuerte aplauso de los dirigentes del PP presentes en Valencia. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público