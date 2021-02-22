Ayuso: "Si todo estuviera cerrado se producirían muchas más fiestas ilegales"

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha defendido este lunes que las medidas que aplica ante el coronavirus "no incentivan las borracheras", ya que si "todo estuviera cerrado se producirían muchas más fiestas ilegales".

Así lo ha asegurado durante su intervención en la Puerta del Sol en la presentación del primer autobús propulsado con hidrógeno en la región, al ser preguntada por la intervención de 370 fiestas ilegales celebradas en domicilios y locales de ocio durante este fin de semana.

Ayuso ha aseverado que "no es responsable" de que se produzcan borracheras durante la pandemia porque, desde la Comunidad de Madrid, se están aplicando medidas que conjugan el "equilibrio" entre la sanidad y la economía.

"Los confinamientos totales crean problemas psicológicos y el proyecto que tenemos encima de la mesa es la compatibilidad de la sanidad y la economía", ha aseverado la presidenta regional, quien ha añadido que las fuerzas de seguridad son las encargadas de hacer que las normas se cumplan.

"Yo no soy responsable de si hay borracheras, yo soy responsable de frenar al virus con una serie de normas", ha reafirmado Ayuso.

Por ello, ha insistido en que "si hay gente que no están cumpliendo las normas, no pueden pagar justos por pecadores" y ha insistido en que "no defiende las borracheras" ya que las fuerzas de seguridad trabajan para evitar esas ilegalidades.

Durante las noches del viernes y del sábado, la Policía Municipal localizó 227 fiestas donde se incumplían la normativa frente al coronavirus en Madrid, varias de ellas en pisos turísticos de la capital.

El domingo se intervinieron en 143 de estos eventos, lo que asciende a 370 el número total de fiestas localizadas este fin de semana.