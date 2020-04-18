Estás leyendo: Ayuso rechaza rentas mínimas que puedan generar "dependencia" del Estado

Ayuso Ayuso rechaza rentas mínimas que puedan generar "dependencia" del Estado

La presidenta entiende que las políticas de renta mínima son un "regalo" y que "estar subvencionado de una manera eterna de forma que las personas dependan del Estado no es más que una herramienta para igualar a la baja".

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso en el Palacio de Hielo de Majadahonda, actualmente habilitado como recinto temporal y extraordinario para recibir a fallecidos por el coronavirus. EFE

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, rechaza rentas mínimas que puedan generar "dependencia" del Estado, ya que cree que este tipo de ayudas, que ya existen en otras comunidades autónomas, deben ser entendidas como una "palanca hacia el empleo".

El Ingreso Mínimo Vital (IMV), que el Gobierno quiere presentar en mayo para ayudar a personas vulnerables con dificultades para afrontar sus gastos básicos, complementará de forma permanente las rentas mínimas de inserción de las Comunidades Autónomas.

"Estas ayudas se tienen que entender como una palanca hacia el empleo, no pueden perpetuar a las personas esperando y (llegar) a depender eternamente del Estado", ha dicho Ayuso en referencia a las rentas mínimas en general.

En declaraciones remitidas a los medios durante una visita este sábado al Instituto Madrileño de Investigación y Desarrollo Rural, Agrario y Alimentario (Imidra), Ayuso ha señalado que "las familias españolas están pasando un momento delicado" por la crisis del coronavirus "y algunas van a estarlo especialmente".

"Para todas ellas, los gobiernos autonómicos como el de Madrid ya tienen diseñada una renta mínima de inserción que les ayuda y les acompaña mientras su situación de vulnerabilidad perdure", ha dicho.

Al respecto, ha subrayado que "las personas no quieren estar eternamente entregadas en casa a la dependencia de una subvención y un regalo cuando lo que necesitan es tener empleo para dirigir sus vidas a su manera". La presidenta ha añadido que "estar subvencionado de una manera eterna de forma que las personas dependan del Estado no es más que una herramienta (...) para igualar a la baja". 

