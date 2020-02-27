Estás leyendo: La Audiencia absuelve a los CDR que se encadenaron a la puerta principal del TSJC

Barcelona La Audiencia absuelve a los CDR que se encadenaron a la puerta principal del TSJC

Fueron pacíficos, no alteraron el orden público y no impidieron el acceso al edificio, según el escrito. La Fiscalía pedía hasta dos años y medio de cárcel por desobediencia, resistencia a la autoridad y desórdenes públicos.

Varias decenas de personas se han concentrado a primera hora de esta mañana ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC). - EFE
Cencentración ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) el 23-F de 2018. - EFE

barcelona

efe

La Audiencia de Barcelona ha absuelto a los doce CDR que el 23-F de 2018 se encadenaron una hora ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) para reclamar la libertad de los líderes del procés, porque fueron pacíficos, no alteraron el orden público y no impidieron el acceso al edificio.

En la sentencia, la sección décima de la Audiencia absuelve a los doce manifestantes, para quienes la Fiscalía pidió hasta dos años y medio de cárcel por desobediencia, resistencia a la autoridad y desórdenes públicos, al concluir que la única molestia que causaron fue a los usuarios de la calle que discurre por delante del edificio judicial, que se tuvo que cortar, ante lo que ve "absolutamente desproporcionado" acudir a la vía penal.

Coincidiendo con el 37 aniversario del golpe de estado del 23-F, un centenar de miembros de los Comitès de Defensa de la República se encadenaron en el acceso al Palacio de Justicia para exigir la libertad de los líderes del procés y denunciar la "represión del Estado", en una protesta que los Mossos d'Esquadra neutralizaron en una hora, de forma que a las 9.05 horas de la mañana se restableció la normalidad y no se tuvo que anular ningún juicio.

