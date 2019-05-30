Ciudadanos y Unidas Podemos superarían al PP si de nuevo se celebraran elecciones, según el último barómetro del CIS, que pronostica un notable refuerzo de la victoria que el PSOE obtuvo en los comicios del 28 de abril, al subir casi ocho puntos, desde un 28,7% al 36,5% de apoyos.
El muestreo, elaborado a partir de encuestas realizadas entre el 1 y el 11 de mayo, inmediatamente después del 28-A, reduce los apoyos al PP en más de cinco puntos, del 16,7% que logró en estos comicios al 11,4%, así como los de Vox, que perdería la mitad de su respaldo, desde el 10,3% al 5,3%.
El CIS, que realizó las 2.985 entrevistas de esta encuesta antes de las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y europeas del pasado domingo, concede a Ciudadanos un 16,3% de voto directo sobre el voto emitido, lo que supone un ligero repunte que no llega al medio punto.
Sin embargo, en el caso de Unidas Podemos, que junto a En Comú Podem obtuvo 13,7% de los sufragios, ahora baja hasta el 15,3%, mientras que a Ciudadanos le atribuye un 16,3% frente al 15,96% que obtuvo el 28-A.
Las fuerzas independentistas catalanas apenas experimentan cambios en el barómetro respecto a los resultados de las generales, y así el CIS atribuye a ERC el 4% de los votos, cuando consiguió un 3,9% en los comicios, y otorga a Junts per Catalunya un 1,2%, dato algo inferior al 1,9% de las elecciones.
En cuanto al PNV, bajaría dos décimas, del 1,5% al 1,3%, en tanto que EH-Bildu subiría ligeramente desde el 1% de los sufragios al 1,1%.
Además, en Navarra, la coalición Navarra Suma (UPN, PP y Cs) conservaría su posición, ya que el muestreo le da un 0,5% y obtuvo un 0,4% de los votos en las elecciones generales.
Ninguna variación tampoco en el caso de Compromís, al que atribuye un 0,7%, y para el Partido Regionalista de Cantabria, que consiguió entrar en el Congreso con un apoyo del 0,2%, la encuesta le da un 0,1%.
