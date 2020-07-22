MadridActualizado:
El Boletín Oficial del Estado publica este miércoles el reparto definitivo entre las comunidades y ciudades autónomas de los primeros 6.000 millones del fondo no reembolsable creado por el Gobierno contra el coronavirus el pasado mes de mayo para hacer frente a la incidencia presupuestaria derivada de la crisis.
Este fondo excepcional no reembolsable, que las autonomías no tendrán que devolver al Estado, asciende a un total de 16.000 millones de euros, de los que los primeros 6.000 deberán ser destinados a sufragar gastos de sanidad.
El 35% de estos primeros fondos se ha distribuido según la población protegida equivalente; el 30% en función de los ingresos en UCI, el 25% por el número de hospitalizaciones y el 10% restante según el número de pruebas PCR realizadas por cada una de las comunidades.
Además de los 6.000 millones que comenzarán a ser distribuidos ya entre las comunidades autónomas, el fondo COVID-19 incluye otros 3.000 para sanidad que serán repartidos en noviembre, 2.000 para educación y 5.000 para paliar la pérdida de ingresos tributarios y en el transporte.
Esta es la distribución definitiva entre las comunidades autónomas de los fondos del primer tramo del fondo:
