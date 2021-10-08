Bolaños asegura que el PSOE va a promover la abolición de la prostitución

Barcelona
El ministro de Presidencia, Félix Bolaños, ha asegurado que el PSOE va a promover la abolición de la prostitución porque es "indigno" que en pleno siglo XXI haya quien "utilice" el cuerpo de las mujeres como si fuera mercancía.
El ministro socialista ha intervenido este viernes en la escuela de otoño del PSC, en Barcelona, y ha asegurado que el congreso federal del PSOE que se celebrará la semana que viene en València dará el primer paso para acabar con la prostitución en España, pues dará el mandato de presentar una iniciativa legislativa con este fin.
"Vamos a abolir la prostitución. Se va acabar el utilizar el cuerpo de las mujeres y lo vamos a hacer porque es indigno en una sociedad avanzada y democrática que exista la prostitución", ha dicho entre aplausos.
La ponencia marco de los socialistas recoge diversos puntos a favor de la igualdad y en contra de la violencia machista. Uno de ellos, que según fuentes socialistas suscita mucho consenso, habla de "abolir" la prostitución.
Bolaños: "Vamos a luchar para abolir la prostitución y erradicar la trata"
El redactado es el siguiente: "Flora Tristán dijo que 'la prostitución es la más horrible de las aflicciones producidas por la distribución desigual de los bienes del mundo'. Por ello, los hombres y las mujeres socialistas vamos a luchar para abolir la prostitución y erradicar la trata en defensa de los derechos humanos de las mujeres y las niñas en nuestro país y en el mundo".
Una vez se apruebe la ponencia, ha sostenido Bolaños, la abolición de la prostitución se convertirá en "una propuesta política del PSOE". "Y después vendrá un gobierno socialista y unos grupos socialistas en el Congreso y en el Senado que lo sacarán adelante. Entrará en vigor y mejoraremos nuestro país. Eso es Partido Socialista y ese es nuestro trabajo: soñar un país mejor", ha agregado.
