El Gobierno se ha decidido a reparar los daños causados por la borrasca 'Gloria' con la mayor celeridad posible. Así lo demuestra una resolución del Ministerio de Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, el cual declara "de urgencia" estas obras para las cuales destina un presupuesto total de 19,5 millones.
En cuanto al reparto entre las zonas afectadas por el temporal, la Comunidad Valenciana recibirá 8,1 millones, Catalunya 5,75 y las Islas Baleares 4,4. Con dicho presupuesto, estas comunidades se enfrentan al reto de reconstruir un litoral arrasado por el temporal.
'Gloria' arreció a estas regiones costeras del Mediterráneo durante los días 19 y 24 de enero de 2020. Su especial intensidad, protagonizada por fuertes vientos y precipitaciones, provocó inundaciones y daños en las zonas de costa y paseos marítimos de las ciudades del litoral.
Necesidad de una política de costas
El Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica señala que los temporales son cada vez más habituales y destructivos, lo que ha obligado a realizar inversiones extraordinarias en forma de emergencia cada vez mayores en los últimos años. Pero añade que este tipo de acción reactiva no consigue soluciones duraderas en el tiempo.
De este modo, considera necesaria una política de costas que, empezando por la propia reconsideración del régimen jurídico del Dominio Público Marítimo-Terrestre, prime la planificación frente a la improvisación y en la que el concepto de Gestión Integrada de las Zonas Costeras tenga un papel preponderante.
