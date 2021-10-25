Bruselas dice que la discusión interna puede ser "útil" para lograr una buena reforma laboral

MadridActualizado:
El comisario europeo de Economía, Paolo Gentiloni, ha asegurado este lunes que "siendo italiano" ve normal que haya un debate político interno en torno a una reforma importante como la laboral, y ha considerado que la discusión puede ser "útil" para llegar a una buena propuesta de reforma.
"No entramos en dinámicas internas de discusión política", ha dicho en rueda de prensa conjunta con la vicepresidenta primera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos, Nadia Calviño, después de participar en Madrid en un foro, tras ser preguntado por las discrepancias entre los socios de Gobierno respecto a la reforma laboral.
Al respecto, Gentiloni ha asegurado que en la Comisión Europea no hay temor alguno a que España no complete las reformas comprometidas y ha puesto en valor que los cambios legislativos de calado se negocien con los agentes sociales para que sean más duraderos.
Además, se ha mostrado convencido de que el Gobierno tiene una posición unánime respecto al mercado laboral y ha considerado que lo ha expresado de forma clara el presidente, Pedro Sánchez, que ha insistido hoy en acabar con la precariedad, impulsar la competitividad y restablecer el equilibrio en la negociación colectiva.
En esencia, ha dicho, eso es lo que el Ejecutivo europeo demanda a España: que aborde la elevada segmentación del mercado laboral (entre trabajadores temporales y fijos), el alto número de empleos precarios y la modernización de la negociación colectiva.
Todo ello teniendo en mente el necesario equilibrio entre la seguridad de los trabajadores y la flexibilidad de las empresas, ha añadido.
"Encontrar ese equilibrio no es fácil ni automático", ha reconocido el comisario.
"El método de la reforma está claro, el diálogo social, y el marco de la reforma también, lograr el equilibrio entre seguridad y dinamismo de la economía, y después la propuesta llegará y cuando llegue la evaluaremos", ha afirmado.
