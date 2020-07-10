madridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno y ministra de Asuntos Económicos y para la Transformación Digital, Nadia Calviño, ha asegurado este viernes que España "tenía apalabrados al menos 10 votos" en la votación de ayer para que fuera nombrada presidenta del Eurogrupo.
"Pero al final alguno de los ministros no hizo lo que dijo que iba a hacer", ha añadido la vicepresidenta, que ha afirmado que "estas cosas pasan" y que el Gobierno español sabía desde el principio que conseguir la Presidencia del Eurogrupo "iba a ser una lucha complicada".
"Partíamos con importantes desventajas porque hay una mayoría de gobiernos del Partido Popular en Europa, porque ya veníamos de una Presidencia de un país, no sólo del Sur, sino de un país hermano; nunca ha habido una Presidencia de un país grande precisamente porque el sistema de voto da más peso a los países pequeños, por no hablar de que soy la única mujer en esa mesa", ha argumentado Calviño en declaraciones a Onda Cero.
