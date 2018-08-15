Carmena afirma que no sabe si quiere ser candidata ni cuándo lo sabrá

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, sigue sin desvelar su futuro y preguntada este miércoles hasta en cuatro ocasiones sobre si quiere ser candidata para revalidar la Alcaldía en 2019 y si lo sabrá tras el verano ha repetido un "no lo sé".

Como el resto de representantes políticos que han acudido a hacer la ofrenda floral en honor a la virgen de la Paloma, la regidora ha sido interrogada sobre su futuro político y al preguntarle sobre se ve de nuevo en esta iglesia madrileña en calidad de representante de la ciudad ha dicho "no lo sé".

"Siempre me gusta venir a esta iglesia, en la calidad que tú dices no lo sé", ha añadido. "Pues no lo sé", ha repetido al ser repreguntada de forma más directa sobre si quiere liderar una lista a la Alcaldía. Y de nuevo con un "pues no lo sé" y risas ha negado que, como publica hoy un periódico, vaya a tener tomada esta decisión tras el verano. "Eso es todo lo que tengo que decir", ha añadido Carmena zanjando sus declaraciones ante los periodistas.

Por su parte, el presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, ha asegurado nunca ha tenido "ninguna ansiedad" por saber si liderará o no la candidatura del PP en las elecciones autonómicas de 2015, sino que se centra en trabajar este año que es lo que le "toca" ya que "los que tienen que decidir son otros".

Garrido ha dicho ante los periodistas que la dirección corresponde a la dirección nacional y ha añadido que espera "que acierten".