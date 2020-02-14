Estás leyendo: Carmena reconoce que se "equivocó" al fundar Más Madrid

Carmena reconoce que se "equivocó" al fundar Más Madrid

La excalcaldesa ha asegurado que quería tener el control sobre la lista electoral que le iba a acompañar en su candidatura.

04/07/2019 - La exalcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, durante la inauguración del XVII Encuentro de Emprendedoras y Empresarias en el Círculo de Bellas Artes.
La exalcaldesa de Madrid Manuela Carmena pone en su decisión de fundar Más Madrid. "Creo que me equivoqué", ha respondido la exjueza en un programa de Radio Inter al que fuera su rival del PSOE por la alcaldía de la capital, Antonio Miguel Carmona, cuando este le ha preguntado por la fundación del nuevo partido junto a Iñigo Errejón.

Carmena ha asegurado que su idea era la de tener en el control sobre la lista con la que concurriría a la reelección como regidora del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. "A mí me parecía imprescindible que hubiera una plataforma y que no tuviéramos una candidatura que fuera una especie de álbum de cromos de muchos partidos políticos". 

