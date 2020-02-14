Carmena reconoce que se "equivocó" al fundar Más Madrid

madridActualizado:
La exalcaldesa de Madrid Manuela Carmena pone en su decisión de fundar Más Madrid. "Creo que me equivoqué", ha respondido la exjueza en un programa de Radio Inter al que fuera su rival del PSOE por la alcaldía de la capital, Antonio Miguel Carmona, cuando este le ha preguntado por la fundación del nuevo partido junto a Iñigo Errejón.
Carmena ha asegurado que su idea era la de tener en el control sobre la lista con la que concurriría a la reelección como regidora del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. "A mí me parecía imprescindible que hubiera una plataforma y que no tuviéramos una candidatura que fuera una especie de álbum de cromos de muchos partidos políticos".
