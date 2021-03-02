Estás leyendo: El Gobierno da de plazo hasta el jueves para que los responsables del buque confirmen que sacrificarán a los terneros

En caso contrario, lo hará la Administración central. El pasado fin de semana Agricultura comunicó a la tripulación del 'Karim Allah' que debía proceder a acabar con la vida de los animales.

El barco 'Karim Allah', este sábado atracado en el Puerto de Escombreras en Cartagena.
El barco 'Karim Allah', este sábado atracado en el Puerto de Escombreras en Cartagena. Marcial Guillén / EFE

El Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación ha dado de plazo hasta el jueves, 4 de marzo, a los responsables del barco Karim Allah, atracado en Cartagena, para que le comuniquen si sacrifican a los terneros, o en caso contrario, lo hará la Administración central.

Los responsables "tienen de plazo hasta el día 4 para comunicar si realizan el sacrificio (...). En caso de no llevarlo a cabo, será la Administración, de forma subsidiaria, la que lo realizará y se iniciará cuando los servicios veterinarios lo determinen", según han informado a Efe este martes fuentes del Ministerio. El pasado fin de semana, Agricultura comunicó a los responsables del barco Karim Allah que debía proceder al aislamiento y sacrificio de los terneros que transporta.

Tras la inspección veterinaria realizada a bordo del barco los días 25 y 26 de febrero, el Ministerio les trasladó el acta de inspección y la resolución con la decisión sobre el aislamiento y sacrificio de los animales, "de acuerdo con la normativa aplicable". Los inspectores determinaron que "el estado de los terneros, tras dos meses de viajes desde que salieron del mismo puerto (Cartagena), impide que emprendan de nuevo viaje para su exportación a un país tercero", según un comunicado.

La Ley 8/2003, de Sanidad Animal prohíbe la importación de animales vivos en territorio comunitario procedentes de países terceros no autorizados. El barco zarpó de Cartagena el 18 de diciembre con una carga de 895 terneros con destino a Turquía, que contaba con la certificación de las autoridades veterinarias españolas, que "garantiza el buen estado sanitario de los animales y el respeto de las condiciones de bienestar del transporte", según el MAPA.

Las autoridades turcas "rechazaron el certificado de exportación emitido por las autoridades españolas e impidieron el desembarco de los terneros", según el Ministerio porque no aceptaban el "concepto de zonificación comunitario en materia de sanidad animal". 

Por otro lado, en Cartagena, el Gobierno de la Región de Murcia y el ayuntamiento de Cartagena han comunicado este martes al Ministerio su "malestar" por la decisión de que atraque en el puerto cartagenero otro segundo barco, el buque Elbeik, cargado con 1.800 terneros que no han podido desembarcar en Turquía y Libia.

