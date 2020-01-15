Público
Público

Casa Real Urdangarin saldrá de la cárcel los lunes, miércoles y viernes a hacer su voluntariado

El cuñado de Felipe VI inició en septiembre sus tareas fuera de la cárcel en Hogar Don Orione, perteneciente a una institución de la orden religiosa italiana de los orionistas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Iñaki Urdangarín en una de sus salidad al Hogar Don Orione en Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) desde la prisión de Brieva (Ávila) donde realiza labores de voluntariado. EFE/ JJ Guillén/Archivo

Iñaki Urdangarín en una de sus salidad al Hogar Don Orione en Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) desde la prisión de Brieva (Ávila) donde realiza labores de voluntariado. EFE/ JJ Guillén/Archivo

Iñaki Urdangarin podrá salir de la cárcel los lunes, miércoles y viernes para hacer voluntariado, después de que el juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria le haya ampliado de dos a tres días semanales las salidas autorizadas de la cárcel de Brieva, en Ávila, para desarrollar esa labor.

Así lo han informado a Efe fuentes penitenciarias, que han precisado que será la próxima semana cuando empiece este nuevo calendario de salidas. Tras la decisión del juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria, la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel de Brieva ha resuelto que sean esos tres días de la semana.

Para realizar su labor de voluntario en el Hogar Don Orione de Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), Urdangarin, que hoy cumple 52 años, salió por primera vez de la cárcel de Brieva el pasado 19 de septiembre.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad