Prórroga del estado de alarma Casado y los presidentes autonómicos del PP rechazan prorrogar un mes el estado de alarma

Los conservadores ven en la medida cuestiones que van "en contra de su propio compromiso".

Pablo Casado en su reunión telemática con los presidentes autonómicos. EFE
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, y los presidentes de las comunidades autónomas del PP han coincidido este sábado en rechazar la posibilidad de prorrogar el estado de alarma "alrededor de un mes", que ha planteado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

Casado y los presidentes autonómicos han analizado la propuesta de Sánchez, que va "en contra de su propio compromiso y del reconocimiento de su Gobierno de que hay una alternativa a la excepcionalidad constitucional en la legislación en vigor" para mantener las medidas de protección de la salud "con transparencia y rigor", han informado fuentes del PP.

Los presidentes autonómicos de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno; Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco; Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; Región de Murcia, Fernando López Miras; y el de la ciudad autónoma de Ceuta, Juan Vivas, han apoyado "el plan B, Activemos España", para la desescalada jurídica, económica y sanitaria frente a la crisis de la covid-19 presentado el pasado martes por el PP.

Según el partido, se trata de un "plan alternativo" al del Gobierno y consiste en "un programa para proteger la salud de los españoles y también para evitar la destrucción económica con medidas de ayuda a trabajadores, pymes y autónomos".

El plan del PP incluye proteger a la población vulnerable de mayores y enfermos, aislando a los contagiados y sus contactos con test masivos y aplicaciones informáticas, y activando al resto con mascarillas obligatorias, han resumido las mismas fuentes.

