Estás leyendo: Zaplana conserva 31 relojes de lujo valorados en más de 200.000 euros

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Caso Erial Zaplana conserva 31 relojes de lujo valorados en más de 200.000 euros

Debido a su alto valor y a la falta de un juicio, el expresidente de València imputado en el 'caso Erial' aún posee los relojes de lujo.

El exministro y expresident de la Generalitat Valenciana Eduardo Zaplana en una imagen de archivo. EFE
El exministro y expresident de la Generalitat Valenciana Eduardo Zaplana en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

El expresidente de València Eduardo Zaplana, imputado en el caso Erial, posee una colección de relojes de lujo valorados en más de 200.000 euros. La Guardia Civil, que intervino en su casa madrileña en relación a este caso, encontró 19 relojes, pero el exalcalde de Benidorm tiene más de 30, según el diario Valencia Plaza. 

Debido a su alto valor y a la falta de un juicio, Zaplana aún conserva los 31 relojes. Fue su defensa quien entregó una lista de todos ellos al juzgado. Algunos de marcas como Bulgari o Blackpain Air Comand alcanzan los 30.000 euros. 

Según el diario, hay otros tres relojes de IWC Schaffhausen, relojes militares que cuestan entre 5.000 y 30.000 euros; un Zenith valorado en 5.000 euros; un Perrelet que se vende por 2.500 euros, o un Breguet de unos 25.000 euros, entre otros. 

Si se suman los valores de todos los relojes que aparecen en la lista se superan los 200.000 euros. Por ello, debido a su gran valor, el Juez decidió que el expresidente valenciano los conservara en su poder por el momento.

La Operación Erial  investiga el presunto cobro de comisiones derivadas de la concesión de las Inspecciones Técnicas de Vehículos (ITV) realizadas en 1997 durante la gestión de Zaplana al frente de la Generalitat, y del Plan Eólico de la Comunitat Valenciana puesto en marcha en 2003.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú