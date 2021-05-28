MAdridActualizado:
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha citado para el día de 2 de junio a declarar como investigados, en el marco del caso 'Kitchen', al ex comisario José Manuel Villarejo, a las 11.00 horas, y al ex secretario de Estado de Seguridad Francisco Martínez, a las 10.00 horas, por presuntos delitos de malversación de fondos públicos, prevaricación y descubrimiento y revelación de secretos.
Ayer, durante su comparecencia en la Comisión del Congreso de los Diputados que investiga las responsabilidades políticas sobre el 'caso Kitchen', Villarejo aseguró que informó directamente al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy mediante mensajes de móvil de la evolución de este caso o presunto espionaje al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas.
Además, se refirió a que el Gobierno de Rajoy le apartó de la investigación a Bárcenas cuando él empezó a insistir en que todas las averiguaciones debían ser judicializadas, al tiempo que apuntó que entendía que el "interés personal" de Rajoy en este caso era no sólo lo que pudiera afectar al PP, sino también las "altas instituciones" del Estado, ya que se decía que Bárcenas podía tener información al respecto.
En otra de las piezas del caso 'Tándem', la número 18 (proyecto brod), el juez ha acordado el sobreseimiento provisional de la causa respecto del periodista Miguel Ángel Liso, al no resultar "debidamente" acreditada su participación en los hechos objeto de investigación.
Una vez oída la declaración de Liso y visto que negó cualquier participación en los hechos, el auto del juez indica que, salvo anotaciones incluidas en las agendas de Villarejo, se carecen de otros indicios incriminatorios, por lo que se procede al sobreseimiento provisional respecto de esta persona.
