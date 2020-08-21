Estás leyendo: Castilla-La Mancha cerrará los prostíbulos a partir de este domingo

Castilla-La Mancha cerrará los prostíbulos a partir de este domingo

Se trata de la primera comunidad que decide el cierre total de este tipo de locales durante las 24 horas del día tras el levantamiento del estado de Alarma. También se ha acordado la limitación del aforo en velatorios, la prohibición de comer y beber en el transporte público y la suspensión total de fiestas populares.

Público / Agencias

Castilla-La Mancha ha tomado la decisión este viernes de cerrar todos los prostíbulos durante las 24 horas de día, con independencia de la licencia de actividad con la que operen. La medida ha sido adoptada este vienes en el Consejo de Gobierno de dicha comunidad y entrará en vigor este domingo a media noche.

Se trata de un paso más allá de las 11 medidas de obligado cumplimiento acordadas el pasado día 14 de agosto entre el Gobierno central y las distintas comunidades autónomas en el marco del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud. En dicha reunión se consensuaron medidas para cerrar el ocio nocturno (discotecas, bares de copas o salas de baile) y para adelantar el cierre de bares y restaurantes, que tendrán que cerrar sus puertas a la una de la madrugada y no podrán aceptar clientes a partir de la media noche.

Sin embargo, ninguna de la medias acordadas hacía referencia a la necesidad de cerrar los prostíbulos o lugares llamados de alterne. Este jueves, la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha remitido una carta a las comunidades autónomas para el cierre de los los prostíbulos y lugares de alternes con motivo del coronavirus, en línea con las restricciones establecidas a bares, discotecas y locales de ocio. Con motivo del control de los rebrotes de coronavirus, ya que "el rastreo es más difícil" en las mujeres prostituidas y es preciso "garantizar sus derechos".

Castilla-La Mancha es la primera comunidad autónoma en anunciar el cierre de los prostíbulos tras el levantamiento del estado de alarma en junio pasado.

Esta no ha sido la única medida. Según anunció este viernes el consejero de Sanidad del Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha, Jesús Fernández Sanz, también se ha acordado la limitación del aforo en velatorios, la prohibición de comer y beber en el transporte público y la suspensión total de fiestas populares.

