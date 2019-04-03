Público
Catalunya Bronca entre el vicepresidente del Parlament y Arrimadas por una alusión a Torra

La política de Ciudadanos volvió a esgrimir un artículo del presidente de la Generalitat anterior a su etapa como político, en el que utilizaba la expresión "bestias taradas con forma humana", algo que ya es recurrente en su discurso. El parlamentario de JxCat pidió a Arrimadas tratar al presidente con "respeto y cortesía".

Inés Arrimadas en un reciente acto electoral. (EFE)

La todavía líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, todavía saca tiempo para acudir al Parlament de Catalunya, donde este miércoles ha tenido un rifirrafe con el vicepresidente primero del Parlament, Josep Costa, de JxCat. Costa ha interrumpido en dos ocasiones a Arrimadas durante su intervención para recriminarle una alusión al presidente catalán, Quim Torra.

En su turno de intervención en la comparecencia del presidente para explicar los últimos cambios en el Govern, Arrimadas ha vuelto a referirse a un artículo periodístico de Torra anterior a su etapa como político, en el que utilizaba la expresión "bestias taradas con forma humana", algo que ya es recurrente en el discurso pues lo esgrime habitualmente para acusarlo de menospreciar a aquellos catalanes que no piensan como él.

En ese momento, el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, estaba ausente del hemiciclo y quien ejercía la Presidencia era Costa, considerado uno de los perfiles más contundentes de JxCat, que ha interrumpido a Arrimadas para exigirle que se dirija al presidente con "respeto y cortesía".

La interrupción de Costa ha indignado a la bancada de Ciudadanos y especialmente a Arrimadas, que lo ha acusado de pretender "blanquear" al presidente de la Generalitat y ha advertido: "No me puede impedir recordar lo que Torra ha puesto por escrito".

