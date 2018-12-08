Público
Catalunya Los CDR cortan la AP-7 en Tarragona

La carretera está cortada en ambos sentidos a la altura de L'Ampolla y se realizan desvíos hacia al N-340.

Los autodenominados Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han cortado a primera hora de la mañana la autopista AP-7 a la altura de L' Ampolla (Tarragona).

Según informa el Servicio Catalán del Tráfico (SCT), la carretera está cortada en ambos sentidos y se realizan desvíos hacia al N-340.

Los CDR de Cambrils (Tarragona) han publicado fotografías en Twitter de la acción de protesta con un mensaje de advertencia: "El pueblo manda, el Govern obedece".

