Ambos partidos tienen hasta el 26 de mayo para desencallar las negociaciones y lograr un acuerdo para investir a Aragonès y evitar la repetición de elecciones.

Pere Aragonés
El candidato de ERC a la presidencia de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, en una imagen reciente. Andreu Dalmau / EFE

ERC y Junts se reunieron este miércoles por la tarde para retomar las negociaciones de la investidura del candidato republicano a la Presidencia de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, después del parón de las conversaciones durante la Semana Santa.

Fuentes conocedoras han explicado que en el encuentro, que ha durado poco más de dos horas, han comenzado a abordar el programa del futuro Govern, pero no han trascendido más detalles.

ERC y Junts tienen hasta el 26 de mayo para desencallar las negociaciones y lograr un acuerdo para investir a Aragonès y evitar la repetición de elecciones.

