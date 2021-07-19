madrid
La dirección de JxCat (Junts per Catalunya) ha decidido posponer la primera reunión de su consell nacional, máximo órgano entre congresos, al 18 de septiembre, al no poder celebrarla de manera presencial este próximo sábado 24 de julio.
JxCat se constituyó como partido en un proceso congresual que culminó el pasado mes de octubre y que dio paso a la elección del consell nacional, cuya composición se completó esta primavera.
El pasado mes de mayo, la alcaldesa de Vic (Barcelona), Anna Erra, fue elegida presidenta del consell nacional de Junts, que el 24 de julio iba a celebrar su primera reunión.
Sin embargo, según ha informado JxCat en un comunicado, "después de las reuniones de consulta que se produjeron el pasado viernes con los consellers y conselleres nacionales del territorio y después de la reunión de la ejecutiva nacional, teniendo presentes las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias, se ha decidido posponer el primer consell nacional de Junts hasta el sábado 18 de septiembre, y así poder celebrarlo de manera presencial".
