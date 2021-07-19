Estás leyendo: JxCat pospone su primer consell nacional al 18 de septiembre por la pandemia

Público
Público

catalunya JxCat pospone su primer consell nacional al 18 de septiembre por la pandemia

Debido a la situación causada por el covid, se ha decidido posponer el primer consell nacional de Junts hasta el sábado 18 de septiembre.

La alcaldesa de Vic, Anna Erra, con una imagen de Carles Puigdemont. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo
La alcaldesa de Vic, Anna Erra, con una imagen de Carles Puigdemont. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo.

madrid

La dirección de JxCat (Junts per Catalunya) ha decidido posponer la primera reunión de su consell nacional, máximo órgano entre congresos, al 18 de septiembre, al no poder celebrarla de manera presencial este próximo sábado 24 de julio.

JxCat se constituyó como partido en un proceso congresual que culminó el pasado mes de octubre y que dio paso a la elección del consell nacional, cuya composición se completó esta primavera.

El pasado mes de mayo, la alcaldesa de Vic (Barcelona), Anna Erra, fue elegida presidenta del consell nacional de Junts, que el 24 de julio iba a celebrar su primera reunión.

Sin embargo, según ha informado JxCat en un comunicado, "después de las reuniones de consulta que se produjeron el pasado viernes con los consellers y conselleres nacionales del territorio y después de la reunión de la ejecutiva nacional, teniendo presentes las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias, se ha decidido posponer el primer consell nacional de Junts hasta el sábado 18 de septiembre, y así poder celebrarlo de manera presencial".

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público