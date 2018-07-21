La coordinadora general del PDeCAT, Marta Pascal, ha decidido este sábado finalmente dar un paso atrás ante la presión de los críticos y ha renunciado a seguir dirigiendo el partido, mientras que tampoco se quedará en la nueva dirección que se elegirá mañana en la asamblea, según fuentes demócratas.
Fuentes del entorno de Pascal han confirmado la decisión de la dirigente, después de la presión externa de Carles Puigdemont y del sector crítico, que le había ofrecido quedarse en la dirección pero sin el cargo de coordinadora general.
En una cena con alcaldes del partido en Alemania el miércoles, Puigdemont ya manifestó que Pascal no debía tener cabida dentro de la ejecutiva del partido y los críticos han negociado una propuesta para simplificar la dirección poniendo al frente de la Presidencia al actual coordinador del partido, David Bonvehí, a la diputada del Congreso Míriam Nogueras como vicepresidenta, eliminar el cargo de secretario general y crear una comisión que pilote el "tránsito" hacia la Crida de Puigdemont.
Otras fuentes de la formación, añaden que en la nueva Ejecutiva también estarán los consellers Damià Calvet y Miquel Buch, que se han significado con el proyecto de Puigdemont, y que han llamado a sumarse a la Crida.
También pretenden que esta comisión la formen los dirigentes del partido que están encarcelados -Josep Rull, Jordi Turull y Joaquim Forn- y Lluís Puig que está en el extranjero, todos ellos manifestaron su respaldo al proyecto de Puigdemont el lunes llamando a sumar con la Crida Nacional.
Durante este Congreso, Pascal había hecho una propuesta a los críticos para abrir la Ejecutiva e integrar a algunos de ellos, una apuesta "generosa" pero en la que Pascal advirtió que no renunciaría a pilotar el partido.
La coordinadora general, había sentido el aval de los asociados en la presentación del informe de gestión que realizó el viernes al inicio del cónclave, por lo que consideraba que la exigencia de Puigdemont, era una "cuestión personal" que atribuía al apoyo del PDeCAT a la moción de censura del PSOE contra Mariano Rajoy, explicaron fuentes de la dirección.
Ahora, queda cerrar la forma de la nueva estructura del partido prevista para este sábado por la tarde y que presente la candidatura que los asociados deberían votar el domingo.
