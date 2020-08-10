Estás leyendo: El Parlament veta en su diario oficial los pasajes sobre la monarquía en las resoluciones de JxCat, ERC y CUP

El Parlament veta en su diario oficial los pasajes sobre la monarquía en las resoluciones de JxCat, ERC y CUP

Quim Torra señala a Torrent que "tiene el deber" de cesar a Muro si no publica todas las propuestas aprobadas sobre la monarquía en el Bopc. 

06/06/2018.- El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, y el secretario de la cámara catalana, Xavier Muro (i), durante el pleno del Parlament en el que el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha comparecido para dar cuenta de la estructura y la com
El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, y el secretario de la cámara catalana, Xavier Muro (i), durante un pleno del Parlament. EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

EUROPA PRESS

El secretario general del Parlament, Xavier Muro, ha excluido del Butlletí Oficial del Parlament de Catalunya (Bopc) la publicación de cinco pasajes de propuestas de resolución sobre la monarquía presentadas por JxCat, ERC y la CUP.

Muro señala, al final del texto, que debe "impedir o paralizar cualquier actuación jurídica o material que pueda suponer el incumplimiento" de las sentencias expedidas por el Tribunal Constitucional (TC), por lo que justifica la supresión de los puntos que presentaban conjuntamente JxCat, ERC y CUP, uno de los puntos de ERC y otros dos de la CUP. 

Es decir, la publicación no incluye que el único camino para superar el régimen monárquico es constituir una república catalana ni el inciso "blindar la continuidad de una monarquía delincuente", así como que el Rey haya participado, con el resto de poderes del Estado, en la "represión de los derechos del pueblo catalán". 

"Tiene el deber de obedecer al Pleno"

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha asegurado que el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, "tiene el deber" de cesar al secretario general de la Cámara catalana, Xavier Muro, si no publica todas las propuestas de resolución aprobadas en el Bopc.

"El secretario general del Parlament tiene el deber de obedecer al Pleno, que es soberano. Y si no lo hace, el presidente del Parlament tiene el deber de cesarle y asumir él y la Mesa la responsabilidad de publicar la resolución", ha señalado el president en redes sociales. 

"Ya pasó con mi condición de diputado y ahora otra vez. Basta", ha añadido en referencia a la orden que Muro dio el pasado mes de enero a los servicios jurídicos de la Cámara para hacer efectiva la pérdida de la condición de diputado de Torra.

