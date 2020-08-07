Estás leyendo: El Parlament catalán declara que "Catalunya es republicana" y que no reconoce a ningún rey

Público
Público

Catalunya El Parlament catalán declara que "Catalunya es republicana" y que no reconoce a ningún rey

La resolución se ha votado en el pleno extraordinario sobre la monarquía y ha salido adelante con 69 votos favorables de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, y 65 en contra del PSC-Units, los comuns Cs y el PP.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en el debat parlamentari sobre la situació política creada després de la decisió de Joan Carles I d'abandonar el territori de l'Estat espanyol. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante el inicio de la sesión esta tarde del pleno extraordinario del Parlamento de Catalunya. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

barcelona

Actualizado:

europa press

El pleno del Parlament catalán ha aprobado este viernes una propuesta de resolución conjunta entre JxCat, ERC y la CUP que declara que "Catalunya es republicana y, por tanto, no reconoce ni quiere ningún rey".

La resolución se ha votado en el pleno extraordinario sobre la monarquía y ha salido adelante con 69 votos favorables de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, y 65 en contra del PSC-Units, los comuns Cs y el PP.

Con los mismos votos, el Parlament también ha aprobado una propuesta de la CUP que reprueba al rey Felipe VI "y a toda la dinastía borbónica por décadas de impunidad y de enriquecimiento ilegítimo utilizando las instituciones públicas" y al Gobierno central y, específicamente, a la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, por su colaboración en la marcha del rey emérito.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público