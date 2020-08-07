barcelonaActualizado:
El pleno del Parlament catalán ha aprobado este viernes una propuesta de resolución conjunta entre JxCat, ERC y la CUP que declara que "Catalunya es republicana y, por tanto, no reconoce ni quiere ningún rey".
La resolución se ha votado en el pleno extraordinario sobre la monarquía y ha salido adelante con 69 votos favorables de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, y 65 en contra del PSC-Units, los comuns Cs y el PP.
Con los mismos votos, el Parlament también ha aprobado una propuesta de la CUP que reprueba al rey Felipe VI "y a toda la dinastía borbónica por décadas de impunidad y de enriquecimiento ilegítimo utilizando las instituciones públicas" y al Gobierno central y, específicamente, a la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, por su colaboración en la marcha del rey emérito.
(Habrá ampliación)
