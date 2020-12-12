Estás leyendo: Catalunya permite abrir centros comerciales al 30% y la movilidad dentro de una misma comarca

Catalunya coronavirus Catalunya permite abrir centros comerciales al 30% y la movilidad dentro de una misma comarca

Catalunya permite abrir centros comerciales al 30% y moverse en la comarca

Los centros comerciales de Catalunya volverán a abrir a partir del próximo lunes, con un 30% de aforo, y a partir del fin de semana que viene se permitirá la movilidad dentro de una misma comarca, según ha aprobado el Procicat en una reunión mantenida este sábado.

El objetivo de ambas medidas, que suponen un relajamiento de las restricciones impuestas en la segunda ola del coronavirus pese a no haberse avanzado aún de fase, pretende esponjar las aglomeraciones detectadas en espacios urbanos -especialmente calles comerciales- y permitir a los vecinos de municipios pequeños acceder durante el fin de semana a determinados servicios.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

