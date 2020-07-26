Estás leyendo: Catalunya registra 886 casos y ninguna muerte en las últimas 24 horas

ataluña ha registrado hasta este domingo 89.727 casos positivos de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 confirmados por prueba diagnóstica (test rápido o PCR), 886 más que en el recuento del sábado, informa la Conselleria de Salud de la Generalitat en un comunicado.

El balance diario de muertos y afectados impulsado por el departamento parte de la información de las funerarias, que declaran diariamente los casos de difuntos con coronavirus.

Las funerarias han registrado hasta el momento 12.677 muertes en Cataluña por coronavirus, las mismas que en el balance de este sábado: 6.948 en hospital o centro sociosanitario, 4.116 en residencia, 805 en domicilio, y el resto son casos no clasificables por falta de información.

Del total de casos, 4.250 han sido hospitalizados en estado grave (actualmente hay 69) y se han registrado 40.806 altas hospitalarias hasta el momento. En cuanto a residencias de ancianos, hay hasta ahora 15.601 personas que han dado positivo.

