BarcelonaActualizado:
El magistrado de la Sala II del Tribunal Supremo, Eduardo de Porres, ha citado el próximo 22 de julio a las 11.00 horas a la diputada de Junts per Catalunya (JXCat) Laura Borrás para que declare en calidad de investigada por la adjudicación de varios contratos de la Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC).
La citación se produce después de que el juez recibiera la autorización del Congreso para investigar a la diputada
Se le acusa de delitos de prevaricación, fraude a la Administración, malversación de caudales públicos y falsedad documental que pudo cometer durante la etapa en la que fue directora de la Institución de las Letras Catalanas (ILC).
Al ser diputada en el Congreso y rechazar la comparecencia voluntaria como investigada que le propuso el instructor, la Cámara aprobó el suplicatorio la semana pasada para que Borrás pudiera ser interrogada en el Alto Tribunal.
18 contratos
Los contratos, firmados entre 2013 y 2017, supusieron 260.000 euros de las arcas públicas
Eduardo de Porres estudia la concesión por parte de la diputada de JxC Laura Borrás, de 18 contratos a su amigo Isaías Herrero. Los contratos, firmados entre 2013 y 2017, supusieron 260.000 euros de las arcas públicas que acabaron en manos de Herrero.
La Fiscalía y la jueza que abrió la investigación en Barcelona están convencidas de que Borrás y Herrero se concertaron para falsificar presupuestos o fraccionar contratos para evitar filtros y controles.
