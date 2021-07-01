Estás leyendo: El Supremo rechaza el recurso de Artur Mas contra la condena del Tribunal de Cuentas por los gastos del 9-N

Catalunya El Supremo rechaza el recurso de Artur Mas contra la condena del Tribunal de Cuentas por los gastos del 9-N

La inadmisión se debe a que no ha justificado el interés casacional y a que el recurso carece de fundamentación suficiente.

El expresidente de la Generalidad de Cataluña, Artur Mas, en una foto de archivo. Europa Press

El Tribunal Supremo ha inadmitido el recurso de casación presentado por el ex presidente de Catalunya Artur Mas contra la sentencia dictada por el Tribunal de Cuentas en 2019 que le condenó por responsabilidad contable por los gastos de la consulta celebrada el 9 de noviembre de 2014 en la comunidad autónoma.

La Sección Primera de la Sala de lo Constencioso-Administrativo ha explicado en una providencia que la inadmisión se debe a que no ha justificado el interés casacional y a que el recurso carece de fundamentación suficiente.

La Sala ha rechazado, por las mismas razones, los recursos presentados en el mismo sentido por los ex altos cargos de la Generalitat Joana Ortega, Josefina Valls, Francesc Homs, Jordi Vilajoana, Ignasi Genovés, Jaume Domingo y Teresa Prohias i Ricart.

