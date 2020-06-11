Estás leyendo: El Supremo revisará la inhabilitación de Torra por desobediencia el 17 de septiembre

El Supremo revisará la inhabilitación de Torra por desobediencia el 17 de septiembre

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña condenó a Torra el pasado diciembre por no acatar la orden de la Junta Electoral Central de retirar una pancarta colocada por la Generalitat por la libertad de los políticos independentistas presos y el lazo amarillo.

Torra, en videoconferencia con Moncloa y demás líderes autonómicos
Imagen de archivo de Quim Torra. / Govern Generalitat

La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha fijado el próximo 17 de septiembre la vista para estudiar el recurso presentado por el presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, contra la sentencia que le condenó a un año y medio de inhabilitación.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) condenó el pasado 19 diciembre a Torra por no acatar la orden de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de retirar una pancarta colocada por la Generalitat por la libertad de los políticos independentistas presos y el lazo amarillo durante el periodo electoral de las elecciones del 28 de abril de 2019.

Torra fue condenado a un año y medio de inhabilitación y a una multa de 3.000 euros por un delito de desobediencia

Por estos hechos fue condenado a un año y medio de inhabilitación y a una multa de 3.000 euros por un delito de desobediencia. Según la sentencia, la inhabilitación afectaría a cargos públicos electivos de ámbito local, autonómico, estatal y europeo así como para el ejercicio de funciones de gobierno, "pues del ejercicio de ese mismo tipo de responsabilidades públicas electivas y gubernativas se sirvió el acusado para la comisión del delito".

Admitido el recurso de Torra

La Sala ha admitido el recurso de Torra, pese a que la Fiscalía se posicionase en contra de su tramitación al entender que las resoluciones del órgano que controla los procesos electorales que le afectaron no tenían como finalidad perseguirle políticamente, tal y como sostiene Torra.

Por otro lado, la Sala tiene pendiente decidir si mantiene al magistrado designado como ponente, Miguel Colmenero, después de que éste haya pedido su abstención de la causa al haber sido designado recientemente miembro de la Junta Electoral Central.

