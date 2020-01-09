Público
Catalunya El Tribunal Supremo aplaza a mañana el recurso de Torra contra la Junta Electoral

Aunque estaba previsto este jueves abordar la cuestión, los magistrados han decidido posponer su decisión sin que se conozca el motivo.

Quim Torra, en el Parlament de Catalunya. (QUIQUE GARCÍA | EFE)

La Sala de lo Contencioso del Tribunal Supremo ha aplazado a este viernes la decisión sobre si suspende de forma urgente la resolución de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que retiró la credencial de diputado autonómico al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.

Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, aunque estaba previsto este jueves abordar la cuestión, los magistrados han decidido posponer su decisión hasta mañana.

Sí se han pronunciado sobre las medidas cautelarísimas pedidas por el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras y han rechazado suspender de urgencia el acuerdo de la JEC que lo inhabilitó como eurodiputado.

Según el auto dictado este jueves, la Sala considera que la sentencia penal firme a 13 años de prisión e inhabilitación que pesa sobre él prevalece sobre los intereses de Junqueras y estima que no se vulneran los derechos fundamentales del líder de ERC.

Como en el caso de Junqueras, la Junta Electoral aplicó a Torra el principio de "inelegibilidad sobrevenida" al haber sido condenado por desobediencia por negarse a retirar los lazos amarillos de los edificios públicos en campaña electoral, aunque su sentencia no es firme.

