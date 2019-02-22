La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, ha asegurado este viernes que la Policía ha cumplido su deber en los desahucios de esta mañana en la calle Argumosa, 11, en Lavapiés, pero ha sido la política la que "no ha llegado a tiempo" para evitar un "nuevo drama".
"La policía ha cumplido su deber pero la política no ha llegado a tiempo para evitar este nuevo drama, que afecta a personas humildes, a gente que espera de nosotros una respuesta ante la ruina y los recortes provocados por la crisis", ha señalado al comienzo de su intervención en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.
Celaá ha recordado que el Congreso de los Diputados rechazó el real decreto ley sobre alquileres
Celaá ha recordado que el Congreso de los Diputados rechazó el real decreto ley sobre alquileres que había presentado el Ministerio de Fomento con medidas como "hacer obligatoria la comunicación al ciudadano con suficiente antelación y la obligatoriedad de pedir a los servicios sociales un informe sobre la vulnerabilidad social".
En su opinión, medidas como estas "hubieran dado mucha más seguridad jurídica a los afectados por estos procesos de desahucio y posiblemente hubieran permitido tener una solución para ellos antes de verse expulsados de sus hogares". Pese a que este decreto no salió adelante, la portavoz ha asegurado que el Gobierno sigue trabajando para que no se repitan casos como el de las cuatro familias de Argumosa.
