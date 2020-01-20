Público
Censura parental Iglesias dice que la censura parental "busca normalizar la desobediencia de la derecha"

El vicepresidente del Gobierno augura que lo próximo "será un pin fiscal para que los ricos no paguen impuestos".

El líder de Unidas Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, en una imagen de archivo. - EFE

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha asegurado este lunes que la censura parental impulsada por Vox "busca normalizar la desobediencia de la derecha frente a la ley" y ha augurado que lo próximo será un "pin fiscal".

A través de un apunte en Twitter, recogido por Europa Press, Iglesias ha calificado la medida impulsada por Vox, que permite a los padres autorizar la asistencia de sus hijos a clases con contenidos sobre diversidad afectivo-sexual, como "un ataque contra la educación pública y las familias que la necesitan".

"La ofensiva del bloque reaccionario con el Pin Abascal no busca sólo normalizar la desobediencia de la derecha frente a la ley (mañana será el Pin fiscal para que los ricos no paguen impuestos) sino que es un ataque contra la educación pública y las familias que la necesitan".

El vicepresidente del Ejecutivo se ha expresado así después de que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez remitiese el pasado viernes a la Consejería de Educación de la Región de Murcia un requerimiento para que proceda a la retirada de las instrucciones enviadas a sus centros educativos a principio de curso donde permitía la censura parental

En aquellas instrucciones, la Consejería de Educación de Murcia, región gobernada por Partido Popular y Ciudadanos, establecía que los centros educativos debían informar a las familias de las "actividades complementarias" previstas en clase para que decidieran la asistencia de sus hijos. Una posibilidad de "veto" que el Ministerio de Educación considera "ilegal" y que vulnera "el derecho a la educación" de los escolares.

